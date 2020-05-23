Kelley passed away at home on May 20th at the young age of 55 in New Smyrna Beach, FL after a long battle with cancer. She was born on October 21, 1964 to the late Hudson and Norma Reid in Maryland. Kelley is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill, her four children: Andrea, Marie, Christa, and Julia, and her two son-in-laws, Mark and Aaron. She is also survived by her grandchildren Riley, Mariah and unborn twin boys carried by her daughter Marie as well as many other loving family members and friends.



Kelley had a successful career as co-owner of a Commercial Printing business since 1995 with her husband. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, sweet grandma, and kindhearted boss to her employees and their families. Kelley enjoyed spoiling her two dogs, Flynn and Fezz, and her grand puppies, Harvey, Bear, Bodhi, Albus, and Remy. No amount of dog hair could keep her from getting in those snuggles.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family prefers donations to the ASPCA or Husky Haven of Orlando in lieu of sending flowers.



