JANUARY 18, 1969 – APRIL 25, 2019Kelly Ann DuBay, 50, of Sanford, Florida passed away April 25, 2019. She was born in Bay City, Michigan on January 18, 1969. Kelly graduated from Garber High School in 1987.She was married to Jeffrey DuBay on August 30, 1996. Her children are Chelsea Lynn, Kaitlyn Lee, and Grant Michael.Kelly had a passion for the sport of bowling. She loved to bowl and loved to compete. She was always part of multiple bowling leagues at multiple "houses" in the area and frequently participated in tournaments throughout the state.Kelly also enjoyed attending bowling tournaments at the pro, high school, and youth levels. Some of her proudest moments as a parent were watching her own children excel at bowling in high school.Kelly was recently named to the Orlando Regional USBC Bowling Association "All City" Women's Team for 2018. This was another proud moment for her and a validation for her love and skill of the sport.Kelly also loved to play bingo. She made several friends over the years doing this and it was a chance to spend a lot of time with her oldest daughter who also enjoyed it.These items aside, the rest of Kelly's time was always tied to her family. She was almost never apart from them and they loved her, dearly. (and always will) This includes her loving dog, Teddy.A celebration of Kelly's life will be held at Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel on: Friday, May 3rd, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, May 4th, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.Kelly's family really hopes to see everyone that knew her and welcomes all of you to come celebrate her life with us. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019