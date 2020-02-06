|
|
Kenneth Edward Brooten Jr., 77, formerly of Winter Park, Fl, passed away in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday, January 17, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.
Raised in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended University of Florida's College of Law (JD,1975), with diplomas in international law and trade from Trinity College, the University of Cambridge, England, and the Institute of Legal Sciences, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland (1974). A Martindale-Hubbell, "AV Pre-eminent" trial attorney, he practiced in Washington D.C., Gainesville, Fla., and Winter Park, Fla. In 1976, he was appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations, serving as special counsel, and then chief counsel. He was sole trial counsel in the U.S. for Her Majesty's Government of the United Kingdom (1990). A prolific writer, he penned over 300 articles on legal medicine and international law, wrote for television, Simon and Simon (1987), and authored, "The Grand Jury" (1984), and "Malpractice: A Guide to Avoidance and Treatment" (1987). A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was a member of St. Luke's Church (Anglican).
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Judy (Née Robinette); son, (Dr.) Justin (Amy), of Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter, Michelle (Scott) of Valdosta, Ga., and grandchildren, Grace, Grant, James and Emma.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church (Anglican), Blue Ridge, Ga. Donations may be made in his honor to Trellis Supportive Care (www.trellissupport.org) of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020