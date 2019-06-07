Home

Kenneth Edward Crick, 66, of Lake Mary, FL passed away Sunday, April 13, 2019, at IU West Hospital in Avon, IN. Ken was born December 30, 1952 in Frankfort, IN to the late Fred and Catherine (Muey) Crick. He was a financial planner for the past 20 years. He retired in 2018.Ken is survived by his daughter, Staci Crick, and her companion, Matt Richter; grandson, Levi Richter; and cousin, Cathy Scott.A celebration of Ken's life will be conducted Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Western Clubhouse, 3101 Valley Farms Road, Indianapolis, IN 46214. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to www.alsa.org/donate or the ALS Association in your local community.If you would like to share a memory of Ken or a special message with his family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 7, 2019
