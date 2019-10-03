Home

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Kenneth Hyman Taylor


1938 - 2019
Kenneth Hyman Taylor Notice
Mr. Kenneth Hyman Taylor, 81, died Monday, September 30, 2019.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Reverends Alphonso Williams and Dale Kitchen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Kenneth was born in Gold Point. NC and raised in Robersonville. NC where he graduated from Robersonville High School in 1956. After his high school graduation, Kenneth attended East Carolina College. In November of 1957, Kenneth changed his career path and moved to Washington, D.C. and was hired by Capital Airlines. Capital subsequently merged with United Airlines and during his 42 years of service with United, Kenneth worked in the Statistics Operations Planning Department, the Operations Planning Center and the Administrative Offices of the Flight Dispatch Division of Flight Operations. During his years of service Kenneth was transferred from Washington, D.C. to Denver, CO and then to United's Executive Offices in Chicago, IL. In addition to his career at United Airlines, Kenneth also served his country in the Army Reserves where he was assigned to a Tanker unit.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, James William Taylor, Jr. and Elizabeth Hyman Taylor; brother, James Thomas Taylor; and his mother-in-law, Jewell V. Speciale.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Toni C. Taylor, of Greenville, NC; brother, Dallas W. Taylor and wife, Ann, of Greenville, NC; sister, Margaret Susan Cypherd and husband, John, of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Rita Taylor of Fishkill, NY; father-in-law, John R. Speciale, Sr., of Glen Ellyn, IL; sister-in-law, Cydney S. McCabe and husband, Patrick, of Winfield, IL; brother-in-law, John R. Speciale, Jr. and wife, Tami, of Wonder Lake, IL; a number of nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews; his loving caregivers; Alphonso, Felicia, Crystal, Lillian, Barbara, Adene Tamina, Danielle, Joseph and the Administrative Staff of SILVERcare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3219 Landmark St. #9A, Greenville, NC 27834, or Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd. North, Suite 102, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227 or Community Home Health and Hospice, 1003 Red Banks. Rd., Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
