On Wednesday June 24th, 2020, Kenneth L. Lay, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 81.
Ken was born on October 7, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Marion (Lamb) Lay. He received his Bachelors of Science from Northern Illinois University in 1963. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Lee Hansen on September 8, 1962. They had three sons, Steven Harold, John Scott and Michael Douglas (DEC 27-29, 1970), and one daughter, Lisa Ann.
Ken retired as an Executive Vice President of Northern Trust Bank after 39 years of dedication. Ken loved the outdoors, camping, playing cards and music. Ken was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church-USA (Elgin, IL and Mount Dora, FL), over the years he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, chaired several committees and served as an Elder and Treasurer. He was known for his quick wit, infectious humor and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Ken was preceded in death by his father (John), Mother (Marion), son (Michael), and brother (Richard). He is survived by his wife (Phyllis), sons (Steve and John Scott), daughter (Lisa), grandchildren (Kayla, Kristen and John) and brother (Thomas).
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church (USA) Mount Dora on 6th Ave at 10 o'clock a.m. It is asked in lieu of flowers, that donations are made in his honor to the First Presbyterian Church (USA) Mount Dora, Alzheimer's Association
or Cornerstone Hospice (Tavares, FL).