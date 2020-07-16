1/
Kenneth L. Lay
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday June 24th, 2020, Kenneth L. Lay, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 81.

Ken was born on October 7, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Marion (Lamb) Lay. He received his Bachelors of Science from Northern Illinois University in 1963. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Lee Hansen on September 8, 1962. They had three sons, Steven Harold, John Scott and Michael Douglas (DEC 27-29, 1970), and one daughter, Lisa Ann.

Ken retired as an Executive Vice President of Northern Trust Bank after 39 years of dedication. Ken loved the outdoors, camping, playing cards and music. Ken was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church-USA (Elgin, IL and Mount Dora, FL), over the years he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, chaired several committees and served as an Elder and Treasurer. He was known for his quick wit, infectious humor and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Ken was preceded in death by his father (John), Mother (Marion), son (Michael), and brother (Richard). He is survived by his wife (Phyllis), sons (Steve and John Scott), daughter (Lisa), grandchildren (Kayla, Kristen and John) and brother (Thomas).

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church (USA) Mount Dora on 6th Ave at 10 o'clock a.m. It is asked in lieu of flowers, that donations are made in his honor to the First Presbyterian Church (USA) Mount Dora, Alzheimer's Association or Cornerstone Hospice (Tavares, FL).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church (USA) Mount Dora
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved