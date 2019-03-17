Kenneth L. Fritz, 88, died peacefully on March 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora B. Fritz and their daughter, Sandy. Kenneth is survived by his son, Terrell N. Fritz, his daughter, Susanne Fritz Edson, his grandchildren Carmen Edson Bishop, Kyle David Edson, and Maxwell Dylan Edson and great grandchildren Kendrick Shane Maddox, Mac Rae Bishop, and Alexander Christopher Edson. He is also survived by his two brothers, Richard F. Fritz and Robert A. Fritz.Kenneth was born on September 06, 1930 to Frederick Fritz, Jr. and Ocie Irene Freeland Fritz and was the second oldest of three sons. He graduated from Sebring High School and the University of Florida in Gainesville. Kenneth was a registered pharmacist and owner for many years at Davis Pharmacy in Downtown Winter Garden and was a loyal Florida Gators fan.At Kenneth's request, no memorial services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Edgewood Children's Ranch in Orlando, Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary