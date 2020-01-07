|
May 26,1936 - December 31, 2019
Kerry J Cannon passed away peacefully on New Years Eve with his wife Eugenia and daughter Julie Wright by his side. Kerry was born in Norwalk, CT and was raised in Bethlehem, PA and Ridgewood, NJ. Kerry graduated from St Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ where he was a varsity tennis player. Kerry married Martha Bergeron of Old Lyme, CT and together they raised six children in Wyckoff, NJ. Kerry was a successful salesman in the publishing field working for
several large companies including McGraw-Hill and Dun & Bradstreet. He was promoted to Group Publisher and President before retiring. Kerry was an avid sportsman and sports fan. After giving up tennis because of several back surgeries, golf and fishing became his passions and he was a member of Arcola Country Club for many years. Kerry's love for sports was passed on to his children. He was a fixture in the stands and the bleachers when they played and more recently loved nothing more than to talk about the football games or golf tournaments of the weekend. Kerry was extremely proud of his children and loved sharing their successes with his friends. Kerry married Eugenia in 1987 and together they moved to Eugenia's hometown of Orlando, Fl. It is there that Kerry pursued his greatest passion; mentoring and helping others in a life of recovery. A deeply religious man and a member of AA for over 53 years, Kerry knew his purpose in life was to help others lead their best sober lives. Kerry is survived by his wife Eugenia and her daughter Isabelle (Arnaud) of Acton, MA, his sons Kerry Jr
(Maura) of Orlando, FL, Stephen (Ann) of Atlanta, GA, and John (Ann) of River Edge, NJ and his daughters Sarah Bouissou (Bernard) of Ridgefield, CT and Julie Wright (Tony) of Venice, FL. Kerry is also survived by his sister Rita of Annapolis, MD, 15 grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews. Kerry was predeceased by his son Mark of Frankfurt, Germany and his brother Dr Paul Cannon of Ridgewood, NJ. A memorial service is being held on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at The First Congregational Church?, 225 S. Interlachen Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789 ?In lieu of flowers, Kerry's family requests donations be made in his name to the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. johnnymac.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020