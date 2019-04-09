|
Kerry Harper Kottal,75, was born in Richmond, VA on August 3, 1943 and passed away on April 3, 2019. He lived in Orlando, St. Cloud, and Mt. Dora, Florida.Kerry graduated from Muary H.S. Norfolk, VA and Florida Southern College Lakeland, FL. He was employed at Southern Bell/AT&T for 38 years of service (retired). He served in the USAF Veteran 1964-1968.He is survived by sons: Kerry Paul and Kevin Blair (Eustis, FL); sister, Nell Rose Wall (Rincon, Ga), and preceded in death by parents: Phil and Madge Kottal (Hendersonville, NC) and Brother, Shannon Kottal. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019