Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Kottal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Kottal

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kerry Kottal Notice
Kerry Harper Kottal,75, was born in Richmond, VA on August 3, 1943 and passed away on April 3, 2019. He lived in Orlando, St. Cloud, and Mt. Dora, Florida.Kerry graduated from Muary H.S. Norfolk, VA and Florida Southern College Lakeland, FL. He was employed at Southern Bell/AT&T for 38 years of service (retired). He served in the USAF Veteran 1964-1968.He is survived by sons: Kerry Paul and Kevin Blair (Eustis, FL); sister, Nell Rose Wall (Rincon, Ga), and preceded in death by parents: Phil and Madge Kottal (Hendersonville, NC) and Brother, Shannon Kottal. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now