Kevin Lee Pope, 10 years old, born July 3, 2008 in Rockledge, Fl to Chester Pope Jr., and Adrienne Edmonson, entered into eternal life Thursday, April 24, 2019. Kevin was a 5th grader at Wetherbee Elementary School in Orlando, and was referred to as an excellent student. Kevin was admired by his teachers as well as the entire staff of the School, and was a leader amongst his peers. Kevin loved the World Wrestling Entertainment, (WWE), and collected every action figure of wrestlers. along with wrestling, Kevin also loved Basketball and gaming his favorite game "Fortnite". Kevin will be greatly missed, and will never be forgotten. A visitation service will be today, May 4, 2019 from 3:30pm until 4:30pm, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 4:30 pm; at Calvario City Church, 2500 W. Oakridge Rd, Orlando, Fl 32809Services are entrusted into the Compassionate hands of Peoples Funeral Home, "Where Your Family Is Our Family" 1001 E. 25th Street, Sanford, Fl 32771; Karen Y. Peoples, LFDIC/President, Oliver J. Peoples, General Manager; AJ Graham, Vice-President.. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 4, 2019