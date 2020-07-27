1/
Kevin Scott Coward
Kevin was born Jan. 21, 1970 and passed July 23, 2020. He passsed of a massive heart attack. He led a difficult second half of his life with health problems, which he struggled to overcome. He is at peace now and in heaven. He is survived by his parents, Jack and Sharon Coward; his sister, Susan Taylor (Larry); nephew, Owen Taylor; uncle, Carey Boyd; cousins, Anissa Thomas, Patrick Boyd and Megan Thomas. Funeral services will be held at 12PM Friday, July 31 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Orlando Chapel. Graveside will follow at Greenwood Cemtery, Orlando. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
