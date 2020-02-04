|
|
Kimberly Campbell "K.C." Gutman, 59, of Gotha, Florida, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born to William and the late Evelyn Campbell on February 15, 1960 in Cleveland, TN. Kimberly graduated from Barrington High School outside of Chicago in 1978 and received a BA in History from Baylor University in 1983, and later attended the graduate nursing program at the University of Tennessee. She married Stanley Gutman in 1993, and they lived together in Gotha, FL.
Kimberly was an insurance broker and Vice President for Insurance Office of America, as well as a modern-day Renaissance woman. She lived life to its fullest and encouraged others to do the same. She loved to travel and getting to know what the world had to offer through visiting different destinations and experiencing new foods and cultures from across the globe. She especially loved traveling and spending time with her husband and family in her favorite city, New Orleans. She was an avid reader, loved cooking and trying new recipes, and giving time to multiple charitable foundations that were dear to her heart. She was a member of First Baptist Orlando.
In addition to her husband and father, Kimberly is survived by two children, Nathan West of Saint Petersburg, FL, and Dylan Gutman of Orlando, FL, as well her brother Steve Campbell of Cleveland TN and countless friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Amigos for Christ at www.amigosforchrist.org.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Gutman family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020