Precious wife and mother, Kimbra Annette Ward Leonard, 60, of Kissimmee, passed away after a long illness on April 22, 2019. Kim was born on July 14, 1958 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Henry and Emma Frances [Nelson) Ward. She married Alan Edward Leonard on October 12, 1991. They had one daughter, Emma Frances, the joy of Kim's life.Kim is survived by her husband Alan, daughter Emma, brothers Randy (Sherri) Ward, Rick (Miriam) Ward and many Florida in-laws, family of Alan. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday. Arrangements are being made through A Community Funeral Home, Orlando, 407-841-4424.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019