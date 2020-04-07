|
|
June 30, 1981 – April 14, 2018
Our radiant Kristin Sanborn Todd, of Davis, California and Orlando, Florida, passed away two years ago today - a tragic loss not only for those who loved her, especially her husband, Brian, and their then almost five-year-old son, Logan, as well as the other members of her family and her many friends, but also for the numerous patients whom she devotedly served as a congestive heart failure Nurse Practitioner at UC Davis hospital in Sacramento. She was so very caring, selfless, dedicated, positive, self-disciplined and happy with a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh that made those around her laugh with her. We, who were privileged to know and love her, are better human beings for having done so. We'll always love and remember you fondly, Kristin. We miss you immensely. You left this life and us far too soon.
Brian, Logan, Mom and Dad, Rosie and Dan, Teri, Mike, Michael and Matthew.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020