Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kristin Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristin Sanborn Todd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristin Sanborn Todd Notice
June 30, 1981 – April 14, 2018

Our radiant Kristin Sanborn Todd, of Davis, California and Orlando, Florida, passed away two years ago today - a tragic loss not only for those who loved her, especially her husband, Brian, and their then almost five-year-old son, Logan, as well as the other members of her family and her many friends, but also for the numerous patients whom she devotedly served as a congestive heart failure Nurse Practitioner at UC Davis hospital in Sacramento. She was so very caring, selfless, dedicated, positive, self-disciplined and happy with a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh that made those around her laugh with her. We, who were privileged to know and love her, are better human beings for having done so. We'll always love and remember you fondly, Kristin. We miss you immensely. You left this life and us far too soon.

Brian, Logan, Mom and Dad, Rosie and Dan, Teri, Mike, Michael and Matthew.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -