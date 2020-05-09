Lanie Hall "Adaline" Gray
1928 - 2020
Lanie "Adaline" Hall Gray, 91, of Ocean Ridge, Florida, (formerly of Kinston, North Carolina) peacefully entered her heavenly home on May 7th, 2020.

Born to Frank and Lanie Hall on September 7, 1928 in Lenoir County North Carolina, Adaline attended Contentnea School and Dover High School, graduating valedictorian of her class. Adaline worked at Marston's Drug Store before starting her career as a loyal telephone operator at the Carolina Telephone Company where she worked for thirty-three years.

Family was the joy of Adaline's life and she treasured the time spent with her children, their spouses, her seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren! She was thrilled whenever she was able to spend time with her beloved sisters and their families as well!

Adaline was a long time and devoted member of First Free Will Baptist Church and Westside Free Will Baptist Church until moving to Florida in 1999, where she attended Bibletown Church, Lakeview Baptist and most recently, First Baptist Church of Hypoluxo. Adaline dedicated her life to The Lord's work, whether it was teaching Sunday school, directing church plays, visiting her beloved Cragmont Camp or speaking in churches about her love of missions, including her trips to Mexico and the Philippines. Always a witness through word and deed, Adaline led many to find The Lord through her lifelong example of Christ's selfless love. Adaline's home and heart were always open to everyone and she was loved by all who knew her.

Mrs. Gray is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Edward "Pete" Gray, her brother Elwood Hall and her sister Jean Phillips. Adaline is survived by her sisters, Helen (Leland) Potter, Alice (Bruce) Sloan and Kay (Carl) Hinz. Her son George Edward "Eddie" Gray Jr. and his wife Debbie Gray of Kinston, North Carolina, her daughter Marsha Gray Hill and her husband Gregg Hill of Ocean Ridge, Florida. Her grandchildren Gregg (Stephanie) Hill of Winter Park, Florida, Lauren (Chip) Kelso of Atlanta, Georgia, Brittany (Neil) Carter of Atlanta, Georgia, Gray (Courtney) Hill of Maitland, Florida, Drew (Jenny) Hill of Winter Park, Florida, Dara (John) English of Greenville, North Carolina and George Edward "Trey" Gray III (Gwen Lapas, fiancée) of Kinston, North Carolina and her great-grandchildren Hill Kelso, Sawyer Kelso, Louden Hill, Lanie Kelso, Meta Hill, Britt Kelso, Holden Hill, Charlotte Hill, Penn Carter, Hewitt Hill, Jack English, Betsy Hill, Gray Carter, Anna Gray Hill, Wells Carter and many dear friends and relatives.

We are eternally grateful for Adaline's angels, Maria, Regina and Hilda, and the amazing love and care they provided.

Final arrangements are pending, details will be provided at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cragmont Assembly in Adaline Gray's name, Cragmont Assembly, 1233 North Fork Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

