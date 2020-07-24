Larry C. Linder of Orlando, Florida died July 20, 2020. He was born to Ruth G. and Paul C. Linder. His parents moved to Orlando in 1924. He grew up in Old Orlando, attending Broadway Methodist Church and graduating from Orlando High School in 1951. He was a member of OHS's state champion debate team. As a boy, he worked with his father, who was in the citrus and cattle business. After high school, he attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and several honor societies. He transferred to Florida State University after meeting and FSU student, Ann Waters. In 1956, Larry graduated and married Ann. They moved to Atlanta where he worked as a special agent for Hartford Insurance Company. Several years later, they returned to Orlando where Larry was hired to manage the development of Kennelworth Shores. In addition to being a licensed real estate broker and general insurance agent, he became a licensed general contractor, building over thirty homes.



In 1961, Larry and Ann moved to Corner Lake next to his father's ranch with their two little boys. It was a different time; they were surrounded by a mosaic of ranches and old seedling orange groves on a sparkling 200 acre nearly private lake. As the boys grew up, they would hunt, fish, and ride horses, enjoying the rural life as he did. Both of his sons went to the University of Florida joining Larry's fraternity, Delta Tau Delta.



By the middle 1960's, Larry had built a strong reputation as a real estate appraiser, specializing in condemnation work. He testified as an expert in many jury trials throughout the State, with clients including Florida Power Corp. (now Duke Energy), Florida Power and Light, Orlando Utilities Commission, US General Services Administration and numerous financial institutions. He was a Regional Governor of the American Society of Appraisers, a member of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, a member of Bahia Shrine Temple, the Committee of 100 of Orange County, Inc, and a long-time member of The University Club of Orlando.



In his retirement, he raised citrus and cattle in Orange and Lake Counties. He loved watching the wildlife with Ann and looking out on Corner Lake. Although he was widely liked and respected in the business and professional community, he is best remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of The Commons at Orlando Lutheran Towers for the wonderful care they provided to him.



Larry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann, sons Paul R. and Robert C., Robert's wife Debra Hendrickson, grandchildren, Tori and Cannon, and step-granddaughters, Courtney and Brittney.



There will be a private graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store