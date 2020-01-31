|
|
Larry Joaquin Jackson passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. He was 62. Born on December 11, 1957 he was the youngest of five children born to Arizona and Elizabeth Jackson. He is retired from the Board of Trust and Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He is survived by his best friend and brother Dennis (Althea) and three loving and devoted sisters Tensia (William), Geri and Rose. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial for Larry will be held in Orlando at Postell's Mortuary Chapel. The viewing will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 4pm followed by the memorial on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2pm. His final services will be held in Quitman, Mississippi at the Archusa Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am. A viewing will be hosted by Turner Funeral Home in Quitman on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020