Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Laura's life story with friends and family

Share Laura's life story with friends and family

Born: Jan 15th, 1949 Passed: Aug 3rd, 2020. A beautiful and loving woman is survived by her husband Richard A Pitts, Daughter Shelley Johnson, Sister Pat Sprigg, Brother Keith Drake, Grandchildren Ryan and Robby, neices Connie and Danielle and Nephew David. A service to celebrate Laura's life is to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store