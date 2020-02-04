|
|
August 26, 1948 – February 3, 2020
Born in Colon Republic of Panama to her mother, Odalia Del Carmen Villalobos. Her father, Roberto Enrique Miranda. Raised by stepfather, Roy Richards. Third child of six siblings. Five sisters and one brother who went to Catholic school.
Met Basilio Santiago on August 1965, while he served with the U.S. Army. Married Basilio, May 7, 1966 at Fort Davis Chapel in the Canal Zone. Thereafter, moved to Fort Kobbe (Howard Air Force Base) on the Pacific side of Panama. First daughter, Laura Jr., was born. Moved to Puerto Rico October 1966 while Basilio went to Fort Campbell, KY to join the 101st Airborne Division on their way to Vietnam.
Upon Basilio's return to P.R. 1968, they conceived their second daughter, Odalia, thereafter they moved to Orlando, FL at the end of 1969. Her third daughter, Helena, was born in 1972.
They moved to Clermont, FL at the beginning of year 2000. A dedicated housewife, she handled the household while Basilio worked. Her hobbies were sewing, cooking, baking, and her favorites were watching soap operas, movies, music, and fashion.
Being diabetic, she endured several strokes, becoming paralyzed on one side of her body. After seven years, she left us to be with the Lord, Almighty. We are going to miss her, but we know she is no longer suffering and is resting in peace. May God have mercy on her soul.
The service will be held at Becker Funeral Home located at 806 West Minneola Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711. 352 / 394 – 7121. Family visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass will be at 7 p.m. as we celebrate her life as a wife, mother, sister and friend.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020