Laura died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on May 17, 2020. Her brothers were with her for most of her final hours. Laura was born in Sanford, Florida to Julia Gehan Chase and Randall Chase II. She grew up in Sanford and spent many happy summers in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod. She attended school in Sanford through eighth grade, and attended high school in Richmond, Virginia at St. Catherine's School. She received an Associate degree from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont, a Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University, a Masters in American Studies from Stetson University, a Masters in Accounting from Rollins College and a Masters in Psychology from Keene University. While living in Central Florida, she worked at several places including the Clerk of the Court in Seminole County, and Florida Gas Company in Winter Park, Florida. Upon moving to Vermont, she taught accounting at Green Mountain College, and then worked in various adult education programs including GE?Rutland for Adult Literacy. She also volunteered for crisis hot lines for many years. Laura was very active in the Episcopal Church, starting with Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Sanford. In Rutland, Vermont she was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry, sang in the choir and participated in National and Diocesan Commissions. After moving to Middlebury Vermont, she was active in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church particularly with music programs and the choir. While in Middlebury she became a part of the Eastview community where she was involved with committees and many activities. Her times at Eastview was among the happiest of her life. She is survived by her brothers the Reverend Randall Chase, Jr. and Joshua C. Chase, sisters?in?law Susan K. Chase and Christine D. Chase, her nephews Peter Chase and Andrew Chase and Andrew's wife Kelly L. Chase. She is also survived by many cousins and good friends. Memorial services are planned for later.



