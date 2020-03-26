|
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Laura Kennah passed away at the age of 61. Laura was born on December 7, 1958 in Highland Park, IL to Kathryn and Wayne Johnson. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Kathryn. Laura is survived by her Father, Wayne; Husband, Kevin; Daughter, Heather Woods; Son, Mark Bottey; Daughter in-law, Ellie Bottey; Sisters, Julie Wilkins and Amy Johnson; Brother in-law, Gene Wilkins; and Sister in-law, Aprille Miller. Laura was an R.N. specializing in Oncology and worked for the Veterans Administration for over 25 Years. She loved scrapbooking, Scouting and Cooking with her Crockpots. She was loved by all and will be remembered. There will be a celebration of life held at a future date to be determined. Condolences can be left for the Family at
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020