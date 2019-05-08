Home

Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Lauren Brothers
Lauren Brothers, 37, of Tallahassee, passed away May 1, 2019, surrounded by many who loved her.Lauren was born on May 19, 1981, in Red Bank, New Jersey to Harry and Christine Brothers. Lauren grew up in Yalaha and at a young age was drawn to the beautiful nature surrounding her in central Florida. She began working at a young age and then attended the local community college. She then went on to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. After graduation, she returned to Lake County where she worked as an Environmental Technician helping manage public conservation lands. Lauren decided to further her education so she and her daughter returned to Tallahassee, so that she could pursue her Juris Doctorate degree from the Florida State University College of Law as well as a certificate in Environmental Law. She then was offered employment at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, serving as a staff attorney for the Division of Aquaculture, Office of Agricultural Water Policy and the Florida Forest Service. In addition to her parents, survivors include her daughter, Lucinda Robbins (12); sister, Jennifer LeGare (Tim); niece, Skye LeGare (20); nephew, Grafton LeGare (16); and Lauren's boyfriend, Brandon Matheny. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee and from 2:00PM until 3:00PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Brothers family with their arrangements.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 8, 2019
