|
|
Laurie Vincenti Jones, age 85, of Mount Dora, FL passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born April 27, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Dr. Fred A. Vincenti and Delena Marchitto Vincenti and moved to Howey-in-the-Hills, Lake County, FL in 1952 from Blue Island, IL. Laurie was a mother, grandmother, artist, novelist, and a world traveler. Laurie attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mount Dora. Laurie is survived by her Son, David Crow and his wife Sharon of Mount Dora, FL and Champaign, IL; Daughter, Cathy Crow Sparks of Mount Dora, FL; Sister, Joni Dake of Mount Dora, FL; Brother, Leonard Vincenti and his wife Laura of Dunedin, FL; Grandchildren: Ronnie Hurd and his wife Cassidy of Pinehurst Idaho; Laurie Hurd Cochrane of Rose Lake Idaho, and Robb Crow of San Francisco, CA; Great-Grandchildren: Destiny and Delena Hurd; Taylor and Piper Cochrane. She was preceded in death by her beloved youngest son, Robert Frederick Crow. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check back with the funeral home website for updates. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778, (352)343-4444. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com. Laurie's favorite charities include: St Jude's Children Hospital and MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019