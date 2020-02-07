Home

LaVerne Miller Notice
LaVerne Miller aged 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 succumbing to a long history of respiratory illness. A long time resident of North Chicago, IL before relocating to Winter Park, FL. She was born on July 5, 1932 to parents Willeta and Logan Watson, long time residents of Robbins, IL. LaVerne is survived by her four daughters: Theata Jubert, Finis Troupe, Natalia Armstrong, and Luvilla Armstrong, her stepson George Miller III, and grandchildren; Adrienne Troupe, Kennith Troupe, Natasha Jubert, Olivia Badie, Tonya Ford, Devon Mosesel, and Delores Mosesel. As well as her nine beautiful great-grandchildren including: Kylee, Kennidy, & Natalia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willetta and Logan Watson, her son William Armstrong, her husband George Elwood Miller, her stepdaughter Deidra Mosesel, and one grandchild James Mosesel Jr. For LaVerne's full obituary and to make online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
