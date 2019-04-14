Johnson City, TN-It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Lawrence D. Porter M.D. announces his passing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Lawrence will be lovingly remembered by his wife Terry, his children, Stephen (Becky), Cindy (Michael), and Sarah (Brandon). Lawrence will also be fondly remembered by his two beautiful granddaughters, Morgan and Kylie. Lawrence was predeceased by his parents Harry and Mary Porter, brother Art and sister Lila. Dr. Lawrence Porter graduated with honors from Miami University, interned at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC and served as a medical doctor for the United States Air Force before starting a private practice in Orlando and serving as the medical director for the Russell Home for Atypical Children. A Graveside Service in memory of Lawrence will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US-1, Mims, FL 32754, with Military Funeral Honors. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Dr. Porter to the Russell Home for Atypical Children, 510 Holden Ave, Orlando, FL 32839.Online condolences may be made to the Porter family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Porter family. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary