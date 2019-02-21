Lawrence Louis Labbe, 83 of Leesburg, Florida died Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness.Larry was born on November 5, 1935 in Nashua, New Hampshire, to the late Arthur and Blanche (Cote) Labbe.Larry served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at Nashua Corporation until taking an early retirement to be caregiver to his first wife Estelle (Desboisbriand) Labbe who predeceased him in 1997.After a move to Florida, Larry became a popular figure in his community at Mid-Florida Lakes. He established and managed a medical device sharing program. Larry became involved with the American Legion and The Moose Lodge and was recognized with membership drive awards. Larry supported many of the activities at the park clubhouse, even performing in some of the Park Players shows. Everyone who knew him, loved him. One special lady, Ellen (Whitmer) Labbe became his wife, companion and partner on June 17, 2006.Larry is survived by his wife, Ellen Labbe of Leesburg, FL; a daughter, Lori Liberty, her husband, Keith and his grandson Raithe Liberty of Merrimack, NH; his son, Jeffrey Labbe of Lunenburg, VT; his step-grandchildren Lauren, Stephanie and Michael and step-great grandchildren; sisters and their husbands Georgette and Robert Leveille of Laurel Hill, SC, Alice Landry of Nashua, NH, Lorraine and Aime Bariteau of Leesburg, FL and Rolande and Edward Suchocki of Nashua, NH; his sisters-in-law Joan Labbe of Nashua, NH and Lorette Labbe of Lunenburg, VT along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur (Pete) and Armand Labbe; and sisters, Irene Vien and Doris Gagnon.A memorial service will be held at Mid-Florida Lakes on March 31, 2019 at 2pm. His ashes will be interred at a later date in NH at the convenience of the family. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary