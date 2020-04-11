|
Lee Nesbitt Taylor, 65, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, April 4, 2020 in his home in Longwood, FL. Lee was born in Amsterdam, New York, February 27, 1955 to Manning Taylor and Nancy Nesbitt Taylor. His family settled in Cocoa Beach, Florida for the remainder of his school years. He was a graduate and football star at Cocoa Beach High School from 1970-1973, earning the honor of team captain and MVP in his senior year. Lee earned a scholarship to Maryville College, attended from 1973-1977. His football stardom continued as a defensive lineman - one of the Fighting Scots greatest football careers. Lee was inducted into the Maryville Scots Wall of Fame in 2012 as one of its all-time strongest leaders and defensive linemen. From 1977 on, Lee had a lucrative career in business and sales in the Orlando area for the remainder of his life. Lee was loved and respected by so many in his small, close community of Longwood for over 25 years where he raised his family. He eagerly shared his tenacious love of people and of life itself. Lee is survived by his wife Inna Taylor, his children Clay, Courtney, Lindsey, Jeff, and Egor, his brothers Mickey and Coleman, and sister Nancy, and five grandchildren Austin, Hunter, Jake, Ella, and Simon. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/donate or 4Ocean beach clean up initiative at 4Ocean.com/about in honor of Lee.
