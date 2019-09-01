|
Lee Hansen Scott, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and lived most of his life in Florida. After graduating High School in Tallahassee, Lee served in the United States Air Force during WWII, and later retired from the Air Force Reserves at the rank of Major. Lee graduated from the University of Florida in 1949 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation, Lee was employed as an Engineer by the Florida Power Corporation in Winter Park, Florida. There he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Smith in 1951. In 1958, Lee moved his family to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he continued to work for the power company. Lee retired as President, CEO and chairman of Florida Power Corporation (currently Duke Energy) in 1990 after 41 years. Lee is survived by his wife of 68 years Margaret Smith - Scott; sons Brad (St. Petersburg) and Randy (Miami); five grandchildren, Brad Jr., David, Lauren, Lee James, Kelly; and eight great-grandchildren. (Tyler, Mikayla, Carter, Kylie, Dahlia, Nya, Sabastian, Christian). Lee will in interred at Palm Cemetery (1005 N. New York Ave) in Winter Park, Florida on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019