Leigh R. Meininger
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leigh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leigh R. Meininger, born September 8, 1936, died May 13, 2020, in Melbourne Beach. Leigh joined his beloved wife, Joni, 78 days after her death. They married on December 15, 1956, and lived 63 years of wedded bliss together. Leigh had multiple careers in his life after serving his country in the Marines, as an accounting executive and later a U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee. He was a role model for his family to continuously learn new things. He is survived by six children: Steve Meininger, Tammy Ewald, John Meininger, Susie Krivacic, Amy Dreilinger, and Todd Meininger; 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions may be gifted to the CFBLA Pro Se Bankruptcy Clinic, c/o Frank Wolff, Esq., 111 N. Magnolia Ave., Ste 1400, Orlando, FL 32801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved