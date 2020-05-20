Leigh R. Meininger, born September 8, 1936, died May 13, 2020, in Melbourne Beach. Leigh joined his beloved wife, Joni, 78 days after her death. They married on December 15, 1956, and lived 63 years of wedded bliss together. Leigh had multiple careers in his life after serving his country in the Marines, as an accounting executive and later a U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee. He was a role model for his family to continuously learn new things. He is survived by six children: Steve Meininger, Tammy Ewald, John Meininger, Susie Krivacic, Amy Dreilinger, and Todd Meininger; 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions may be gifted to the CFBLA Pro Se Bankruptcy Clinic, c/o Frank Wolff, Esq., 111 N. Magnolia Ave., Ste 1400, Orlando, FL 32801.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store