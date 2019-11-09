|
|
Lenville Zane Qualls, 67, passed away in Orlando, Florida on November 2, 2019. Zane was born in Orlando on May 1, 1952 to Willard Qualls and Mayme Ellis Qualls. Not only did he live in Orlando his whole life, Zane was also a respected business owner. For over 30 years he worked in the sheet metal industry doing fabrication and until recently was a co-owner of B&Z with his longtime friend Bob. In his spare time Zane enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding around in his car listening to music and above all spending time with his family. Zane was a family man and true role model. Not only was he an amazing father and grandfather, he was also one of the kindest people anyone could ever hope to meet. Zane is predeceased by his father Willard Qualls and his brothers Kenny Qualls and Larry Qualls. He is survived by his mother Mayme Qualls, daughter Monica Patrick and her husband Mikey, son David Archibald, brothers Winston Qualls, Wendell Qualls and Dean Ellis, niece Tabbie and grandchildren Haylee, Reilly and Tyler.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019