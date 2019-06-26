Leo Miller 1932-2019



Leo passed away on June 7th after losing his battle with Cancer. He was a loving father and grandfather and a tremendous role model to many young adults in his community of College Park. He is survived by his two children Lynn Pacansky and Mitch Miller of Orlando and his four grandchildren Cori Kelly, Jacob Pacansky, Sarah Anne Corbett and Wade Miller.



Leo was born in Sumner, Iowa the second youngest of 11 Siblings. He moved to Central Florida in 1956 after he received his Honorable Discharge from the USAF. He began working for the City of Orlando in the Recreation Department. He was the P.E. coach for both Princeton and Lake Silver Elementary schools and helped shape the minds of many College Park Children. He was involved in the College Park Little League and Coached the Blue Bird Basketball and Football teams for youth in the 60's and early 70's as well as the Pony and Colt Baseball teams. He was playground director for after school and summer programs for as many as 19 playgrounds for the city and surrounding areas. As the City of Orlando Athletic Supervisor he was also instrumental in structuring the Central Florida softball programs and leagues for the City and surrounding areas. At one time there were as many as 2000 ASA registered Softball teams in Central Florida which were all under his command as ASA commissioner.



He was a big influence in Senior softball for over 35 years starting leagues at Lake Fairview and eventually the Seminole County complex. The Wednesday league in Seminole County will now be named the "Leo Miller Senior Softball Memorial League" . He ended his playing career at the young age of 72.