Leonard F. Jacobs, 76, of Winter Garden, FL, passed away May 17, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. A Visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home on May 21 from 5-7 pm and a Service at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 22 at the same location.



