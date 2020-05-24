May 10, 2020 on Mother's Day our family lost the Worlds Greatest Father , Leonard M. Meckalavage at age 89. Born in Wyoming Pennsylvania, and resided in Florida for the past 39 years.



Born in the coal mines of Pennsylvania, Len joined the Marines and was able to travel and meet new people . He said it was the greatest experience and taught him a lot . So his next venture was to become a physical education teacher and a well known football coach himself receiving much success and rewards . Towards retirement he then received his real estate and brokers license. Busy as he was family was always most important and he made time for us , encouraging we try new things.



He is survived by three children, Karen Pratt of Arizona, Kathy McGotty of New Jersey, and Lenny Meckalavage of Florida along with 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He sacrificed everything to make sure his family was happy and provided for .



Dad's favorite song is "Do it My Way". He lived and died doing just that . Extremely close to his own Mom , he was called to heaven to join her on Mother's Day. Love you Daddy!



Services will be private at a later date.



