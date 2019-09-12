Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Old Frankford Church
17405 Muirfield Dr.
Dallas, FL
Leslie Field, Jr., a resident of Orlando, FL. and Waynesville, NC., died on Sat. Sept. 7, 2019 in Asheville, NC after a short illness. A descendant of two early Dallas County pioneer families, who arrived in the Peters Colony in the mid 19th century. A graduate of the old Carrollton High School, class of 1957. He later received Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Rollins College in Florida. His professional life included his military career as a 1st LT in the USAF 1962-1965 and 35 years in the defense and communications industries in Dallas, South Korea, Iran, Baltimore and Orlando, FL, where he resided for forty years. Les was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Jennings, LA, the eldest son of Leslie F. Noell, Sr and Cora Lee Coleman. He is the husband of Barbara Arnold; father of Julia Noell, Alan Noell and his wife Lisa, Douglas Noell and his wife Courtney; grandfather of Sydney,Scott, Jessica and Jacob Noell; brother of Jeff C. Noell and his wife Paula and the late Sara Ann Matthews; step-son of Martha Stone Noell. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Old Frankford Church, 17405 Muirfield Dr., Dallas. Interment will follow in the historic Frankford Cemetery where four generations of the Noell family are buried. The casket bearers will be Alan, Chris, Doug, Graham and Scott Noell, King Coleman, Billy and James Matthews. Mr Noell will lie in state one hour preceding the service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
