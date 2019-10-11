Home

Leslie Jeanne Varner went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Leslie was born in Medford, MA, on September 15, 1948. She resided in Windermere, FL, and retired to Lucinda, PA.

Leslie worked for many years as a R.N. where she met lifelong friends. She met numerous other friends while being a part of local Red Hat Societies and doll clubs.

Leslie was the daughter of the late Warren Gibbs and Ruth (Cumming) Gibbs, who survives. She is survived by her husband Albert Varner, of 47 years, and will be lovingly remembered by her sons Paul (Stephanie), John and Andrew (Kristi) Varner, as well as her 3 grandsons Zachary (Paul), and Evan and Nolan (Andrew) Varner. She will always be in the hearts of her siblings Robin Teasley, Mark (Carol) Gibbs, Kenneth Gibbs, Kim (Griff) Griffin, Jill (Mike) Baker, Ann (Steve) Irvine and Michael (Barb) Varner, along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
