Lida P (Bateman) Holden, 82 of Umatilla FL passed away on March 19 2020. Born in 1937, she grew up in the FL Keys and was a teacher at Maynard Evans High School, Orlando. She was preceded in death by husband T.C. Holden and son John Holden. She is survived by her children Michael Holden, Tena (Holden) Kurtz, Thomas "Tud" Holden, and Jeff Kotz; grandchildren Mark, Kevin, & Kenny O'Neal, Brian Ervin, B.J. Sharp, Brooke Holden, Tommy Holden, Sydney Kurtz, and Kristen Arant; and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by sisters Bettye Chaplin, Gloria Davis, and Mollie Dodson. Complete obituary at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020