Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
279 S Central Ave
Umatilla, FL 32784
(352) 669-2146
Resources
More Obituaries for Lida Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lida P. Holden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lida P. Holden Notice
Lida P (Bateman) Holden, 82 of Umatilla FL passed away on March 19 2020. Born in 1937, she grew up in the FL Keys and was a teacher at Maynard Evans High School, Orlando. She was preceded in death by husband T.C. Holden and son John Holden. She is survived by her children Michael Holden, Tena (Holden) Kurtz, Thomas "Tud" Holden, and Jeff Kotz; grandchildren Mark, Kevin, & Kenny O'Neal, Brian Ervin, B.J. Sharp, Brooke Holden, Tommy Holden, Sydney Kurtz, and Kristen Arant; and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by sisters Bettye Chaplin, Gloria Davis, and Mollie Dodson. Complete obituary at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -