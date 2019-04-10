Lila Walker Parks, 88, went to the Lord and to be with her husband of 67 years on her birthday, April 8. Lila was born in McComas, W.Va. At a young age, she learned to play the piano and found a God-given talent and passion she would share in church, nursing homes, and with friends and family. Lila could hear a song one time and play it as if she was reading the music. After Lila and Jimmy were married, they lived in Bluewell, W.Va. until their retirement; and, moved to the Orlando area in 1984. Lila was predeceased by her husband Jimmy, parents Garvis & Della Walker, brother Eugene Walker, and her son Michael Parks. She is survived by her daughter Pam Poe (Butch), grandson Michael Fields (Maria), granddaughter Heather Sovich (Colin), step grandson Chris Poe (Jaclyn), step granddaughter Stacy McKeeby (Ben), and 10 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Gotha, FL on Thursday April 11. Friends and family visitation will begin at 10:30am with service at 11:00. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary