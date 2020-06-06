In Loving Memory:



Lillian Annette Cross Bridges, 88, of Orlando, FL went to be with her dear Lord on April 7, 2020.Annette was born in Viena, GA. on June 2, 1931. She is loved and missed by her children, family and friends. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church, Winter Garden, FL. and First Baptist Church of the Cross, Orlando, FL..



Annette is survived by her daughter Debra Hatch Bridges and her son Daryl Bridges and Carol Dorsey Bridges. She loved and was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, her 2-sisters and 1-brother. She is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior whom she loved and served her whole life!



Private ceremony will be held on June 13, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church, Orlando, FL.



