STEWART, LILLIAN COPE, age 98, our beloved mother passed away on December 9, 2019. She spent her childhood in Middlesex, North Carolina. Moving to Orlando in 1937 to attend Orlando High School she graduated in 1938. She attended Louisburg College, North Carolina and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina graduating in 1942 with a degree in Grammar Grade Education. She lived in Chicago and then Washington, DC where she met Captain Donald Stewart, USA, during "Cherry Blossom Time". They married six weeks after meeting on May 14, 1955, at her aunt's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. They moved to Columbus, Georgia where her husband was stationed at Ft. Benning. It was in Columbus, Georgia where their three children were born. They were stationed in Hawaii and New Jersey and finally retired to the Orlando area in 1963. A resident of Belle Isle for 56 years, she was a long-time member of the Downtown Baptist Church in Orlando, the Pinecastle Woman's Club and MILA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald E. Stewart, of 58 years of marriage, her parents, Mary B. and Clarence W. Cope, brother, Clarence W. Cope, Jr. and sister, Mary Ann Hickenlooper. She is survived by her three children: Jill Champion of Wetumpka, Alabama, David Stewart of Orlando, Florida and Patrick Stewart of Columbus, Ohio. She was a good mother who loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please send donations to in her memory.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019