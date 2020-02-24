Home

Lillian Stokes
Lillian Hannah Stokes

Lillian Hannah Stokes Notice
Lillian Lucille Hannah Stokes, a loving wife, mother and friend passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a lifelong artist who enjoyed painting and writing poetry. She also played a mean game of tennis. She was the widow of Richard "Dick" Stokes, mother of Laura Henry (Mike) and Rebecca Mendoza (Manny), grandmother of Alden, Abby, Alex and Drew, and great-grandmother of Presley and Palmer Lillian.

There will be a party in North Carolina to honor her.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
