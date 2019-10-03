Home

Lillian Edna Long Jackson, 97, of Oviedo, Florida passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born in Lollie, Georgia on May 8, 1922. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Harold Jackson. She is survived by her daughters, Melanie J. Duda and Patricia Duda; brother, John Long; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and three on the way. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:30pm to 3:00pm at National Cremation and Burial Society. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00pm. Burial will be held at Oviedo Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation and Burial Society, 7565 Red Bug Lake Road, Oviedo.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
