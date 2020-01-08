Home

Linda Benjamin Richards

Linda Benjamin Richards Notice
Linda Benjamin Richards, 66, passed away on December 26, surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born in Bradenton, FL, Linda was a Guidance Counselor for Hillsborough County Schools for 43 years, with the last 24 at Lithia Springs Elementary. Linda embodied hope, light and happiness and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and pets. She leaves behind her husband J.L. Richards, sister Joy Benjamin Zerivitz (Don), grandchildren, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A memorial service will be held, January 13, 1:45pm at Center Place Fine Arts in Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to Lithia Springs Elementary School (813-744-8016) or , .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
