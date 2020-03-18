|
Linda Deal Capraun, 68, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Orlando, FL, she was the daughter of Mary Johns Deal and of the late Jesse Leon Deal. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Sallie Johns.
Linda was born and raised in Orlando, FL and earned her BSN from Florida Southern. She worked as a Registered Nurse for a total of 48 years, mostly in Florida and then for the past 15 years at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville. She was a certified diabetes educator, which she was quite proud of. Linda and David loved to travel together, having visited 48 of the 50 states across the country. She lived for her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, nurse and friend.
In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Capraun; one daughter, Heather Warren (Scott); one son, Ryan Capraun (Mandy); three grandchildren, Brijette, Ryan and Roen; two brothers, Steve Deal (Debbie) and Leon Keith Deal (Gina), as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Prayer Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 21 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, NC and burial will follow at Calvary Churchyard. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 20 from 5:00-7:00 PM. In accordance with Executive Order, total attendance will be capped at 100 for all gatherings.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made in Linda's name to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020