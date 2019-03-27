Linda Ekberg Long, follower of Jesus Christ, died on Thursday March 21 at the age of 77, after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Linda was married in 1999 to Captain Thomas Edward Long of Winter Park Florida, with whom she enjoyed countless adventures. Linda, the youngest of three sisters, grew up in Wilbraham Massachusetts. She is preceded in death by her sister Beverly Anderson and her son Peter Nompleggi. Linda is survived by husband Thomas Long; and children Luanne Neff (William) of Pennsylvania, Holly Murphy (Jonathan) of Florida, Eric Nompleggi (Erica) of Florida, and twelve grandchildren. Stepmother to Laura Long of New York and Rick Long (Laurens) of New York, sister Shirley Riga of Southwick Massachusetts.Linda, born 1941, grew up in Wilbraham Massachusetts and was a 1959 graduate from Tech High School. From 1976 -1995 Linda worked with Campus Crusade for Christ, with Executive Ministries, first in New England then in Orlando, FL. Countless people have come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior as a result.Many have expressed their remembrance of Linda saying "she's one of my most favorite people in the world".Come celebrate her life with us, Friday March 29th at First Baptist Sweetwater 3800 Wekiva Springs Road Longwood Florida. There will be a public viewing at 2:00, with a funeral at 3:00.Pastor John Adams will officiate the ceremony with a eulogy given by Patrick Morley. A light reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to Alzheimer's research. A private burial will follow, in a few days in Ohio. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary