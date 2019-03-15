Linda L. Zeitler, age 77, of Fern Park died January 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, L. Edward and Dorthy Schmidt, and husband, Robert Zeitler. Survived by brother Thomas Schmidt as well as other relatives and friends. As an active member in both her church and community, Linda was an amazing and generous lady who wore many hats, both figuratively and literally. She proudly served her community in many ways such as Finance Director of the City of Maitland, Maitland Citizen Police Academy graduate, and member of the Woman's Club to name a few. Her particular love was for the Venue on the Lake - The Maitland Civic Center where she was a past President, Director, recipient of the Northam Award and most recently given the honor of Director Emeritus. She will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 31st at the Venue On The Lake located at 641 South Maitland Avenue, Maitland, Fl 32751 from 1pm until 5pm. The service will begin at 1:30 with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Linda's name to the Venue on the Lake, a non-profit 501(c)(3). Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary