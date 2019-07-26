Home

Linda M. Hall


1953 - 2019
Linda M. Hall Notice
Linda M. Hall age 65, of Casselberry, Florida, previously from Lowell, MA, passed away on July 4th, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born on July 30, 1953, in Lowell, she is a daughter of the late Leo J Hall and is survived by her mother Jeannette A (Martin) Hall. She recently retired from the Department of Homeland Security working for the TSA.

Linda is also survived by her sisters Carol Wesley (Hall) of Dracut, MA, Sharon Hall of West Yarmouth, MA, and her brother Stephen Hall of Lowell, MA. Her nephew Donald Wesley of Dracut, MA, his wife Mary (McGrath) and their children Victoria and Savannah; her niece Ellen (Wesley) Genetti, her husband Blake and their son Benjamin along with many cousins

In addition, her closest and best friends Beverly Chiasson of Casselberry, FL and her mom Patricia Chiasson also of Casselberry FL; her dear friends NJ and CJ Lee of Casselberry, and her cats Peaches and Calico.

It being Linda's wishes funeral services were held in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: AdventHealth Care Foundation, Cancer Care, Central Florida. Make checks payable to: AdventHealth Foundation, 550 East Rollins Street, Sixth Floor, Orlando, FL 32803. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019
