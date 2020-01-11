Home

Linda Lockhart
Linda Marie Lockhart
Linda Marie Lockhart, Age 70, of Casselberry, Florida. Went home to Jesus on January 09, 2020.

Linda was born in Sedalia, Missouri and married her husband Jim on January 13, 1968. They were married for 53 years! Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at National Cremation and Burial Society, 7565 Red Bug Lake Road Oviedo Florida, 32765. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations for the family are preferred at the Memorial Service.
