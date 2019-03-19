In loving memory of Linda Michael Collins. Linda, age 69 of Ellijay, GA passed away on Friday evening, March 15th, 2019 at her residence.Linda was born on December 11th, 1949 in Orlando, Florida to her late father, Leatus B. Michael, Jr. and mother, Doris Magee Michael. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Boone High School and worked in accounting for her family business, Central Auto Parts in Orlando Florida. She had a flare for decorating her many homes. Linda retired from Central Auto Parts to enjoy her three grandchildren. She had an infectious laugh and loved to play jokes on friends and family. Linda loved Watching NASCAR and Drag Racing with Mike and even participated in races at the local speedway. She loved riding on the back of Mike's motorcycles. Linda lived in Florida most of her life moving to Ellijay Georgia for her health, where she resided till her death. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael R. Collins in Ellijay, GA; daughter, Michelle Lynn Hackett &(Robert) of Cocoa, FL; grandchildren, Brittney Hackett Wilson, (husband Nathan Wilson), Dylan Hackett, and Devin Hackett; great - grandchild, Brantley Wilson; mother, Doris Helen Michael of St. Cloud , FL; siblings and in - law, Karen and Lee Foley, of Orlando, FL and Steven & Karen Michael of St. Cloud, FL; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4pm until 7pm on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at the Logan Funeral Home.Online condolences can be left to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.comLogan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of arrangements Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary