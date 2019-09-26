|
|
Linda Sue Guthrie
September 10, 2019
Linda Guthrie was born June 22, 1951 to Ruth and Carl J Leissa in Orlando Fl. She went to the Lords arms Sept 10, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
She moved to Sanford Florida in her 30s where she met her surviving husband Michael M Guthrie. They were married in 1985 and had a long fulfilling life together. They were married in The Sanford First Church of the Nazarene and made it their lifelong church raising their kids there. Linda was a member of the public school food service team at the Seminole school district until her and her husband moved out to New Mexico for a new life and calling. She was also a member of the food service team at Otero county schools and loved the children. They had 4 children Leon, (now married to Beth), Carl, Michael and Katie ( now married to Ryan), She was blessed with nine grandchildren in Florida and Virginia. She had a long 5 year battle with cancer and made the best of each good day. She trusted her savior Jesus all the way to the end of the race. Memorial services will be at Parkside church of the Nazarene on Oct 5 at 10 am. 200 N. wayman Longwood Florida 32750
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019