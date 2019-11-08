|
Linda Sue Noe, 71, passed away Monday October 28, 2019 in Wheat Ridge, CO.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Helen Noe.
Linda is survived by her four brothers, David Noe and wife Maureen, Ronnie Noe, Jerry Noe and wife Cheryl, Kenny Noe and wife Jeanine; her two sons, John Coble and significant other Tammy Blood, Michael Coble and wife Simona; three grandchildren, Simara Coble, Karina Coble and Banyan Array; one great-grandson, Samuel Coble; along with several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019