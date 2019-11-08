Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Noe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Noe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Noe Notice
Linda Sue Noe, 71, passed away Monday October 28, 2019 in Wheat Ridge, CO.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Helen Noe.

Linda is survived by her four brothers, David Noe and wife Maureen, Ronnie Noe, Jerry Noe and wife Cheryl, Kenny Noe and wife Jeanine; her two sons, John Coble and significant other Tammy Blood, Michael Coble and wife Simona; three grandchildren, Simara Coble, Karina Coble and Banyan Array; one great-grandson, Samuel Coble; along with several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -